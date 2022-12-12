Gary Clayton, left, and Anthony Felix are charged in connection with shootings at the Pelezzio Reception Venue. File image

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pleaded no contest to two felonies Monday in connection to a shooting that occurred in May at the Pelezzio Reception Venue in Downtown Bakersfield.

Anthony Felix pleaded no contest to assault with a gun and possession of a gun by a felon, according to court records. Two other felonies were dismissed and he’s set to be sentenced Jan. 11.

Police said Felix and Gary Clayton pulled guns during a March 22 altercation at the business and Clayton fired.

Clayton faces trial in February on charges including attempted murder.