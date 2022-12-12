BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pleaded no contest to two felonies Monday in connection to a shooting that occurred in May at the Pelezzio Reception Venue in Downtown Bakersfield.
Anthony Felix pleaded no contest to assault with a gun and possession of a gun by a felon, according to court records. Two other felonies were dismissed and he’s set to be sentenced Jan. 11.
Police said Felix and Gary Clayton pulled guns during a March 22 altercation at the business and Clayton fired.
Clayton faces trial in February on charges including attempted murder.