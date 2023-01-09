BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man on Monday pleaded no contest to charges of hit-and-run causing death and reckless driving in connection with a crash on Ming Avenue that killed a man and seriously injured a woman.

Eric Miles Jr., 32, faces five years and four months in prison at next month’s sentencing hearing, prosecutors said. He remains held without bail.

A judge at a preliminary hearing in November dismissed a gross vehicular manslaughter charge against Miles, finding insufficient evidence to support it.

The crash happened the night of May 3 when a Jeep and SUV collided at the intersection of Ming Avenue and Pinon Springs Circle West. The Jeep’s driver, Christopher Lee Reyes, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger, his girlfriend, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The SUV was traveling 76 mph on Ming Avenue just before hitting the Jeep, which had been turning south from Ming Avenue onto Pinon Springs Circle West, according to testimony at the preliminary hearing. The posted speed limit is 45 mph

Witnesses reported the driver of the SUV left the scene on foot. An officer ran a records check on the vehicle and found it was registered to Miles’ girlfriend. Police questioned her and examined surveillance footage that showed Miles leaving their home in the SUV minutes before the crash, the officer testified.

The next day, Miles called police and admitted driving the Equinox and running away, according to testimony. Miles has eight DUI convictions and was driving on a suspended license at the time of the crash, court records show.