BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the stabbing death of his father last year.

Daniel Schultz-Alvarez, 38, pleaded no contest Wednesday and a charge of first-degree murder was dismissed, according to court records. He faces 11 years in prison at his April 27 sentencing.

On June 13, Schultz-Alvarez fatally stabbed Richard Daniel Alvarez Jr., 71, according to police. The two lived in an apartment on South Real Road, west of Highway 99 and south of Brundage Lane.

Police found Richard Alvarez unresponsive on a couch, a blood-soaked dressing around his lower right leg. Medical personnel declared him dead at the scene.

Schultz-Alvarez told police he was carrying two knives and was about to make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches when he tripped and fell, stabbing his father in the leg and stomach. Later he told investigators he’s schizophrenic and had been under the control of evil spirits.

Police say in the documents that Richard Alvarez made numerous 911 calls in the months leading up to his death reporting his son was experiencing mental health crises. The reports detail multiple occasions officers spoke with the two, but despite the issues Richard Alvarez would not evict his son or move out himself.