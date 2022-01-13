Man pleads no contest in Bakersfield gas station shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who twice stood trial in connection with a gas station shooting pleaded no contest Thursday to assault charges.

The Superior Court website says Julio Munoz pleaded no contest to two counts of assault with a firearm on a person. Charges of attempted murder and shooting at an occupied motor vehicle were dismissed.

Prosecutors say Munoz faces six years in prison.

A jury in October 2020 found Munoz guilty of carrying a loaded gun but hung on the remaining charges, and a retrial in September also ended with the jury unable to reach verdicts on those charges. A mistrial was declared each time.

In 2019, Munoz, then 23, was arrested following a shooting at a Chevron in south Bakersfield that wounded two men. Police arrested him in Lamont and seized four guns during the investigation.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 15.

