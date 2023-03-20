BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pleaded guilty in federal court on Monday to selling 2,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl to an undercover agent in Bakersfield and attempting to deliver more pills to Fresno.

Luis Noe Hernandez Rojo, 34, of Orange pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of California. He faces a minimum of 10 years in prison at his July 17 sentencing.

On Aug. 7, 2019, Hernandez Rojo made the Bakersfield sale, and four months later he was stopped and arrested while driving to Fresno with more counterfeit pills, 7 kilograms of heroin and 2 kilograms of fentanyl powder, according to the release. He had planned to deliver the drugs to the same undercover agent.