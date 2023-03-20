BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man pleaded guilty on Monday to selling methamphetamine from a smoke shop, according to federal prosecutors.

Abraham Eduardo Navarro Mendez, 39, pleaded guilty to possessing with the intent to distribute meth and faces a minimum of 10 years in prison at his July 17 sentencing, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of California.

In 2019, undercover officers purchased a total of 2 1/2 pounds of meth from Navarro Mendez at the Havana Smoke Shop for $3,750, according to the release. Homeland Security Investigations and the Bakersfield Police Department were the investigating agencies.