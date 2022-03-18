BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to conspiring to distribute fentanyl and could face up to 40 years in prison.

Adrian Rodriguez-Cardenas, 21, is set for sentencing June 17, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of California. The conviction carries a mandatory five-year prison term.

On Jan. 19, 2021, Keisean Rockmore drove Rodriguez-Cardenas and a third person to a McDonald’s parking lot in Bakersfield to sell 1,000 counterfeit OxyContin pills containing fentanyl, according to the release. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office and Drug Enforcement Administration were working a sting operation and undercover officers met the suspects.

A DEA agent leaned into the suspects’ car to make the exchange when a teen suspect tried to grab the cash and pulled a gun, according to court filings. A deputy drew his gun and moved to pull the agent from the car.

Shot were fired but no one was hit. The suspects drove to a nearby apartment complex where they abandoned the vehicle and ran but were caught soon afterward, documents said.

Officers found a loaded firearm and more than 50 counterfeit OxyContin pills nearby, according to the filings.

Rodriguez-Cardenas pleaded no contest in Kern County Superior Court to conspiracy and drug possession for sales and was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Rockmore pleaded no contest in Superior Court last year to recklessly evading a peace officer and making terroristic threats and was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison.

In federal court, Rockmore pleaded guilty in February to possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison at his sentencing hearing next month.