Man pleads guilty to burglarizing Mojave Post Office in 2018

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — A Southern California man pleaded guilty today in federal court to burglarizing a Kern County post office in 2018.

According to court documents, 34-year-old Oxnard resident Ryan James Taylor forcibly broke into the Mojave Post Office on Aug. 26, 2018, and stole United States mail from the outgoing mail drop bin. After breaking into the post office, Taylor also stole a U.S. mail truck.

The stolen mail included a Starbucks gift card that Taylor later used to purchase a coffee drink and a check that he endorsed over to himself, all without authorization, according to the documents.

Taylor is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd on Dec. 14. He faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.