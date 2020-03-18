Man pistol whips employee during robbery and carjacking

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A man pistol whipped a store employee during a robbery Tuesday before he and an accomplice got away with an undisclosed amount of cash after carjacking a pickup in the parking lot.

The robbery occurred around 7:30 p.m. at the AT&T store in the 600 block of Tucker Road, police said. Two men armed with handguns demanded the employee open a cash register and safe.

One of them hit the employee, cutting his left eye.

The men ran into the parking lot, where they forced the occupants of a Ford F-350 truck out of the vehicle at gunpoint, according to police. One man drove away in the truck while the other left in an SUV.

The truck is described as white with California license 47313V1 with “Union Engineering” decals on the doors.

Both men are described as black. They wore dark hooded sweaters with bandannas covering their face, police said.

One man is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and wore dark-colored jeans. The other is about 6 feet tall, stocky build and wore light-colored sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Tehachapi Police Department at 822-2222.