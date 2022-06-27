Dashaun Hunter attempts to hide behind a public defender during his arraignment.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with murder in the shooting death of a man in southeast Bakersfield has been bound over for trial.

Dashaun Hunter, 34, is due back in court July 7, where a trial date will be set. A judge Monday determined there is enough evidence against Hunter for the case to proceed.

Hunter is accused of shooting Reginald Albert Gordon McCoy Jr., 31, on the night of Feb. 20, 2021. McCoy was declared dead at the scene in the 300 block of South Hayes Street.

Police recovered bullet casings that were found to have Hunter’s DNA on them, according to court documents. Analysis of his phone revealed the device was in the area about the time of the shooting, the reports say.