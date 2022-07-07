BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend at their Oildale apartment has been ordered to stand trial, according to court records.

A judge ruled the murder case against Cody Joyave can proceed after a hearing Thursday during which the prosecution presented evidence, records show. Joyave, 23, is held without bail.

He’s charged in the death of Lupe Melendrez, 22. Joyave told sheriff’s detectives he disarmed and stabbed her in self-defense early May 20 during a fight that followed a heated argument over money, according to court documents.

During an interview at sheriff’s headquarters, Joyave said the last year of his and Melendrez’s relationship was “a little rocky,” according to the documents. They had more than $25,000 in credit card debt and he had lost his job.

That morning, Joyave told detectives, Melendrez started an argument, telling him she didn’t trust him and he was making their situation worse.

She left the bedroom and returned armed with a knife and “that’s when I grabbed her wrist to try to stop her from coming at me with it . . .,” Joyave said according to the documents. He said he forced her to drop the knife then used it to stab her in the throat.

Joyave is due back in court July 18.