Man ordered to stand trial on murder charge in deadly stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of fatally stabbing another man after they argued over a woman has been ordered to stand trial on a charge of first-degree murder.

A Superior Court judge ruled there was enough evidence presented against James Jordan during a hearing Thursday to proceed to trial.

Jordan, 67, remains held on $1 million bail. He’s next due in court on June 3 to set a trial date.

On May 15, 2019, Jordan argued with 43-year-old Virdy Lee Jones in front of a convenience store on Union Avenue. Jordan drew a knife from his back pocket and stabbed Jones multiple times then chased him for about 20 feet, when Jones collapsed, according to court documents.

Jones died shortly afterward.

Jordan turned himself in and told police he and Jones had engaged in prior arguments and Jones had recently threatened him, the documents said.