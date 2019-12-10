Man ordered to stand trial on murder charge in April shooting outside McDonald’s

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man arrested in the shooting of a man in a McDonald’s parking lot has been ordered to stand trial on a charge of first-degree murder.

A Superior Court judge on Tuesday found there was enough evidence against Christian Campos, 19, to order him to stand trial in the April 13 shooting of Daniel Macias, court records show.

Campos is next due in court Dec. 20.

The body of the 24-year-old Macias was found in a car in the parking lot of a McDonald’s in the 1600 block of Panama Lane. Investigators said he suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his head and upper body.

An informant contacted police April 25 and named Campos as a possible suspect, according to court documents. During an interview with detectives, Campos denied involvement in the slaying and said he didn’t know Macias.

A search of a laptop used by Campos, however, revealed a text conversation indicating Campos not only knew Macias but had recently met him at the McDonald’s where he was killed, investigators said.

Additionally, the GPS coordinates of Campos’ phone show it was in the area of the homicide within the time frame the shooting occurred, according to the documents. And a witness positively identified Campos’ gray Dodge pickup as the suspect vehicle.