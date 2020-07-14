Man ordered to stand trial on charges alleging he raped woman at gunpoint, attempted murder charge dismissed, records show

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 21-year-old man accused of raping a woman at gunpoint was ordered Tuesday to stand trial on 11 felonies, court records show.

A charge of attempted murder was dismissed at the preliminary hearing of Armando Avalos Jr. due to insufficient evidence, according to the records. A judge found there was enough evidence to proceed to trial on charges of kidnapping, making terroristic threats, attempting to dissuade a witness and multiple sexual assault charges, records show.

The next hearing for Avalos is set for July 24.

A woman told investigators that Avalos punched and choked her inside his car after she rebuffed his advances at a local park on Aug. 4. He then drove her somewhere in the mountains where he raped her at gunpoint, she said.

Avalos threatened to kill her, the woman told investigators, but eventually let her go after she convinced him she wouldn’t go to law enforcement. Sheriff’s investigators arrested Avalos a day later after tracking him to the Los Angeles area, according to court documents.

The woman said the incident occurred after hanging out with Avalos and two other people at a park in east Bakersfield where they drank Hennessy and smoked marijuana, the documents said. The four of them had previously hung out together, she said.