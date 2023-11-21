BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of causing a crash that resulted in the deaths of three people has been ordered to stand trial on charges of vehicular manslaughter.

A judge on Monday found there was sufficient evidence for the case to proceed against 38-year-old Jose de Jesus Velazquez-Gomez. He’s due back in court Nov. 30, when a trial date is expected to be set.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Velazquez-Gomez’s Jeep ran a stop sign the morning of Nov. 3 and hit another vehicle at the intersection of South Edison and Di Giorgio roads in Lamont.

The other vehicle’s occupants — Yolanda Godinez, 36, Darli Santiago, 28, and Gabina Santiago de Arias, 56 — were declared dead at the scene

Velazquez-Gomez told officers he fell asleep, according to court documents. He denied drinking alcohol or using drugs. Toxicology results were pending.

Velazquez-Gomez also has a case pending from misdemeanor DUI charges filed in 2016 and for which a warrant had been issued for his arrest. He has never held a California driver’s license, documents said.