BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is enough evidence against a man charged in the deaths of two women to move forward to trial, a judge has ruled.

Adrian Chavez, 34, was bound over for trial Friday on two counts of murder in the killings of two women in separate incidents. Held without bail, he is due back in court April 5.

Chavez and the women were homeless, and each woman had dated him, according to court filings. Chavez reported one of the deaths, and DNA evidence found on a two-by-four used to beat one of the women linked him to the other death, police reports say.

The body of Marilyn Cuervo, 28, was found Oct. 12, 2020, between two cement walls in a vacant field near Daniels Lane, police said.

Early July 26, Chavez called 911 and reported, Crystal Hernandez, 36, was bleeding in a room at the abandoned Desert Star Motel on South Union Avenue, the filings say. Police found Hernandez seated in a stroller with deep cuts to her head, her face swollen and right eye swollen shut.

Two days later, a detective investigating Cuervo’s death was told by another investigator about the similarities with Hernandez’s death, the filings say. The bodies were found within a short walk of each other, and both women had ties to Chavez.

Chavez was arrested Oct. 27 at Planz Park.