BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In examining cellphone data linked to Gustavo Chavez, investigators reviewed more than 5,000 text messages.

The vast majority were threats against police, park rangers and a Superior Court judge, according to court testimony in Chavez’s trial Thursday. Chavez threatened to kill multiple people, saying prosecutors and judges deserved to die, a detective testified.

A message directed toward Judge Colette M. Humphrey said, “Judge Humphrey, your head has to come off, non-negotiable,” according to Bakersfield police Detective Marc Lugo.

Chavez, 43, is charged with making terroristic threats, threatening the life of an elected public or state official, making a threat to deter an executive officer from performing their duty and resisting or delaying a peace officer. He’s held on $175,000 bail.

Many of the messages reflected views consistent with religious extremism, Lugo said.

Chavez took the stand Thursday afternoon, referencing Bible verses and testifying he is “commander of the Muslims” and “a real Jew, not a Mexican,” who is following God’s will. He said he is a Jehovah’s Witness who will be one of the 144,000 Christians who will be resurrected to spend eternity in heaven.

“I follow orders, sir, I do not hurt people,” Chavez said in response to questioning from his attorney, Jim Rogers.

When questioned by the prosecutor, Chavez said he doesn’t “live under the law anymore” and claimed he didn’t threaten to kill Humphrey but was speaking through the Holy Spirit. The messages came from God, he said.

Chavez said he is the law as he is part of the body of Christ.

“I don’t understand your penal code,” Chavez said. “What is the point of this?”