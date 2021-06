BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested on gun charges after probation officers said they found an AR-15-style rifle, silencers, two 9mm handgun frames, ammunition and a large-capacity 9mm magazine in his home.

Caleb Seiler, 32, was arrested after the rifle and other items were found Wednesday during a search of a home on Westholme Boulevard, south of Ming Avenue and west of New Stine Road, probation officials said.