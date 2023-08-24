BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury found a Bakersfield man guilty of multiple felony charges after an arson attempt in February 2022.

Darnell Wesson, 47, was found guilty of two felony charges on Aug. 23, according to District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer. The felony charges include arson of property and possession of an incendiary device according to Zimmer. Wesson was also charged with two misdemeanor offenses; failure to register as an arson offender and resisting, obstructing and delaying a peace officer.

The jury also found the defendant guilty of having suffered a prior conviction of arson of a structure and reckless burning of a structure at the time he committed the new arson crimes.

The felony charges stem from the arson incident on Feb. 14, 2022 when Wesson was caught after lighting fire to a Mobil gas station. The fire was right next to a PG&E electrical vault. The Bakersfield Fire Department responded to the scene and determined Wesson had intentionally started the fire after the subject fled the scene.

When located, Wesson became agitated, aggressive and resisted arrest by walking into traffic lanes on Stockdale Highway. He later admitted to starting the fire after being interviewed, according to a press release.

Nearby surveillance cameras captured the incident on camera.

Wesson was previously convicted of arson in 2019 and was on parole at the time of the 2022 incident. The 2019 crimes were committed near Stockdale Highway and California Avenue, the same area where the 2022 incident occurred, officials said.