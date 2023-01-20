BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with strangling a woman at a Bakersfield apartment has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Jared Oliver, 48, will be sent to a state mental health facility and kept there until a judge and doctors determine his sanity has been restored and he’s no longer dangerous. Because he pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to first-degree murder — a charge that carries a life term — Oliver could spend the rest of his life in a state hospital.

“Oliver had been evaluated by several doctors regarding his sanity at the time of the offense, and the consensus was that he was legally insane at the time of the murder,” Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said. “The resolution was made in recognition of this fact.”

Wednesday’s resolution acknowledged the doctors’ findings of legal insanity, Kinzel said, while also reflecting that Oliver committed the murder. A sentencing hearing is scheduled Feb. 16.

Oliver was arrested April 1, 2021, after police were called to Saunders Park Villa on Real Road and found the body of 42-year-old Jodie Dawn Arvizu. A probable cause declaration filed in the case says Oliver admitting killing Arvizu. He told police he choked her for nine minutes because he’s the “Messiah” and it was written in the Bible he must kill her.