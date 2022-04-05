BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials have released the name of the man shot to death on Minner Avenue in Oildale early Sunday morning.

Derol Louis Del Rio, 62, of Bakersfield, was pronounced dead at the scene just after 4:00 a.m. on the 300 block of Minner Avenue. The Kern County Sheriff’s Officer arrested the suspect, Jarrit Perrette, 38, who was still at the scene when deputies arrived.

So far this year, Kern County has seen at least 21 homicides, according to 17 News records.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.