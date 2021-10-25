Man living in Bakersfield sentenced to 9 years for trying to sell large amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who had been living in Bakersfield has been sentenced to nine years in prison for trying to sell large amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, according to the Department of Justice.

On March 31, Jose Mario Quintero Beltran, 31, a citizen of Mexico, arranged to meet a customer at a Bakersfield shopping mall and sell him 20,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl for $42,000, according to court documents. Beltran also tried to sell him methamphetamine.

Police searched Beltran’s home and found a total of 51,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, packages containing an additional 15 kilograms of fentanyl, one kilogram of cocaine and approximately one pound of pure methamphetamine.

Beltran was sentenced on Monday in federal court to nine years of prison for possessing with the intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, Acting U.S. Attorney Philip A. Talbert announced. He had been living in Bakersfield illegally.

This case was the product of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.