Man listed as critical following Wood Street shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was hospitalized after he was found shot and wounded Sunday afternoon in East Bakersfield.

Bakersfield police said officers were called to the area of Wood and East 3rd streets for a report of a ShotSpotter activation and found a man wounded by a gunshot to his abdomen. He was taken to a nearby hospital and was listed as critical.

A suspect was described as being a man in his 20s, with no shirt and wearing green pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.