BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was left with “traumatic injuries” after a shooting on South Union Avenue, and the sheriff’s office is searching for the suspects.

According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 2700 block of South Union Avenue around 10:13 a.m. for a possible shooting victim.

Upon deputy arrival, a man who is approximately 50 years old was found suffering “traumatic injuries,” sheriff officials say. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Sheriff officials say the incident happened near South Union Avenue and Rexland Drive.

The suspects are described as males who are about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weigh 180 pounds.

At the time of the incident, one male was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and was armed with a rifle. The other male was wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans, according to KCSO.

Both males fled eastbound in a white Chevrolet Pickup truck with chrome rims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.