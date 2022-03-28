McFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — Sunday evening, officers with the McFarland Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at 730 Browning Road around 6:30 p.m.

Officers said they found a victim of the shooting in critical condition on scene. The victim was airlifted to Kern Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

Kern County Fire Department and Hall Ambulance also responded to the scene.

The investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information should call the McFarland Police Department at (661) 792-2121 or the Anonymous Text/Voice Tipline at (661) 428-1265.