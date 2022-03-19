BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A driver was arrested early Saturday after allegedly refusing to stop at a DUI checkpoint and leading officers on a high-speed pursuit.

Bakersfield police say a driver, identified as Jason Crawford, 40, didn’t stop at a DUI checkpoint on Hageman Road near Centennial High School at around 12:15 a.m. and officers then pursued him at high speeds.

The pursuit ended on Brimhall Road near Coffee Road and officers say Crawford refused to get out of the vehicle and was in a standoff for about 40 minutes with officers.

Crawford eventually got out of the vehicle and was taken into custody. He was arrested and booked into the Kern County jail for evading police, resisting arrest and failing to stop at a checkpoint, according to jail records.

Crawford is due in court on March 22.