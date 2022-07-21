BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Just after midnight Thursday morning, officers with the Bakersfield Police Department were involved in a car chase with a stolen vehicle that ended with one of the patrol cars being intentionally hit, according to a news release.

Around 12:01 a.m., officers said they attempted to stop a stolen vehicle at Ashe Road and South Halfmoon Drive. Officers said the driver, Bakersfield resident, later identified as Rick Sotello, 30, did not stop and led them on a chase.

Officials said it appeared that Sotello intentionally rammed into a patrol vehicle causing minor damage. Officers said this crash rendered Sotello’s vehicle disabled because the airbags deployed.

Sotello was taken into custody on the Bronson Lane just east of Ashe Road, according to police. He was arrested on several counts including auto theft with priors, aggravated assault on a police officer, felony evading and possession of stolen property.

There were no injuries reported during the incident.