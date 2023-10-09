BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man is under arrest after fleeing and leading police officers on a vehicle pursuit that ended after he allegedly crashed into a parked Sheriff’s squad car with intent near Meadows Field Airport early Sunday, according to McFarland police.

Police officers conducting a traffic stop in McFarland spotted a separate vehicle speeding on Perkins Avenue in McFarland just after 1 a.m. Police said they suspected the driver to be driving under the influence and pursued the vehicle.

After officers tried to pull over the driver, later identified as Enrique Carrillo, 21, but Carrillo refused and led police on a pursuit from McFarland, to southbound Highway 99, toward the Merle Haggard Drive off-ramp in Bakersfield, according to MPD.

Refusing to stop, Carrillo drove eastbound toward the intersection of Merle Haggard Drive and Airport Drive. At the same time, a Kern County Sheriff’s deputy sitting inside his stopped squad car, not involved in the pursuit, when Carrillo allegedly crashed into the KCSO vehicle with intent at a high rate of speed.

The impact caused severe damage to both vehicles and disabled Carrillo’s car which ultimately surrendered to officers. The KCSO deputy suffered minor injuries during the collision, according to McFarland police.

Carrillo was not injured during the crash and was arrested for charges of Assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, reckless evading a police officer and evading an officer by driving in the opposite direction of traffic and other vehicle code violations, police said in a news release.

Carrillo is being held on $85,179 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday Oct. 10, according to court records.