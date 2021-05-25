Man leads deputies on vehicle pursuit, crashes into K-9 patrol car

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — A man is still on the run this morning after leading deputies on a pursuit through Oildale and crashing into a K-9 patrol car.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 10:45 p.m. on Monday night, a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Sequoia Drive and Beardsley Avenue. The driver refused to stop and led KCSO and the California Highway Patrol on a pursuit.

The department said the driver eventually crashed into a fence of a residence before reversing and crashing into a K-9 patrol car. KCSO said the suspect took off on foot and deputies weren’t able to find him.

No one was injured in the collision, according to the department. Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is urged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.