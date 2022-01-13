Man led police on pursuit in stolen vehicle through Bakersfield and Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man in a stolen vehicle led officers on a pursuit through north and East Bakersfield and Oildale Thursday morning, according to police.

At about 11:43 a.m. officers attempted to stop a vehicle that had been reported stolen in the area of Highway 58 and H Street, according to Bakersfield Police Department. The driver, later identified as Mykel Isaac, 27, of Tehachapi, did not stop and led police on a chase through parts of Bakersfield and Oildale.

Due to the high speed and dangerous manner of the driver, officers terminated the chase on the ground, according to BPD. The Kern County Sheriff’s office helicopter continued to monitor Isaac’s location.

About an hour later officers arrested Isaac in the area of Washington Street and East Truxtun Avenue, according to police. When searching the vehicle officers found methamphetamine and auto theft tools, including tools to steal catalytic converters.

Isaac was an AB 109 early release non-violent offender, according to BPD. He was booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of felony evading with disregard for public safety, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglary tools, auto theft and possession of narcotics paraphernalia.

Last year, Isaac pleaded no contest to spousal abuse and child cruelty charges, according to court records. In a separate case, he pleaded no contest to taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

If you have information regarding this incident call the police department at 661-327-7111.