BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man killed outside Mariscos Uruapan Monday morning has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

The man was Abraham Diaz, 42, of Bakersfield, according to the coroner’s office.

Around 2 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of East Truxtun Avenue near Robinson Street for a ShotSpotter activation, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. When police arrived they located two men with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Mariscos Uruapan. Both men were transported to the hospital. Both men were taken to the hosptial.

Diaz died and the other man is still listed as critical.

Police later learned of a third victim who was struck by a bullet that went through the wall of a nearby home on East 19th Street, according to police. The man was lying in bed when struck by a stray bullet. He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

No suspect information is available at this time.