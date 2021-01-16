Man killed in west Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was killed in a shooting in west Bakersfield this morning.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 5:25 a.m., officers were sent to the area of Taylor Street and Belle Terrace after receiving reports of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.