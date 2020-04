WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A man killed in a drive-by shooting Saturday has been identified.

Santiago Mejia Rodriguez, 20, was shot at about 7:40 p.m. in the 1800 block of Gaston Street, according to coroner’s officials. He was taken to Kern Medical, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said cause of death was a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

No arrests were reported as of Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 861-3110.