BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed in a southwest Bakersfield shooting on Friday.

Deputies responded to the 100 block of Fishering Drive at approximately 6 p.m. When they arrived, deputies found Tramell Kwame Shotwell, 30, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 7:10 p.m, according to KCSO.

KCSO did not provide any details about a motive or suspect in the case. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.