BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 62-year-old man who was fatally stabbed in south Bakersfield in June has been identified as Dale Eugene Jones, according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

The incident happened June 14 at about 12:26 a.m. in the 3000 block of Wilson Road. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.