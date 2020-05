BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was killed in a shooting in southeast Bakersfield on Monday.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said 39-year-old Ladon Dejuan Denmark was killed at around 11:20 p.m. in the 600 block of Paloma Street. The department said Denmark was found dead at the scene.

No suspects have been announced in the case, which is still under investigation.