Man killed in east Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was killed in a shooting in east Bakersfield on Saturday.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 11:12 a.m., deputies were sent to the intersection of Jastro Avenue and Smith Street after getting a report of a victim of a shooting in the area.

When deputies arrived, they found a man on the ground who had sustained gunshot wounds. Despite attempts by deputies and medical personnel to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene, KCSO said.

Homicide detectives were called out to assume the investigation, according to the department. There is no information on suspects available at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.