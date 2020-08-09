Man killed in shooting on Eye Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was killed in a shooting late Saturday night.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 11:59 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Eye Street after getting a ShotSpotter report of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived, the officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the roadway.

The department said he was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.