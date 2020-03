BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Police are asking the public's help identifying a man who recorded a woman in a department store dressing room.

The Bakersfield Police Department released images of the man, described as Hispanic, 19 to 20 years old, slim build, medium length curly hair and a mustache. The incident occurred Feb. 15 at a department store in the 2700 block of Ming Avenue.