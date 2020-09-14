Man killed in shooting at Beale Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting at Beale Park this morning.

The department said at around 8 a.m., officers were sent out to the northwest corner of the park at Oleander Avenue and Dracena streets after receiving reports of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, officers found a man who had suffered several gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.

