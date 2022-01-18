Man killed in Ridgecrest shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was shot and killed Monday morning in Ridgecrest, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 7:30 a.m. deputies were dispatched to Drummond Avenue near Strecker Street for reports of a victim of a shooting, according to KCSO. Once deputies got to the location, they found evidence of a shooting but did not locate a victim.

Deputies later learned that the victim had been transported to a local hospital by a personal vehicle and not an ambulance, according to the sheriff’s office. The man died at the hospital.

There have been four confirmed homicides in Kern County this year, according to 17 News’ records.

If you have information regarding this incident, call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.