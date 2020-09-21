Man killed in overnight shooting on Lake Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has died after after he was found shot and wounded early Sunday morning on a street in East Bakersfield the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said.

KCSO Lt. Cesar Ollague said deputies were called to Lake Street near Oswell and Niles streets for a report of a shooting just after midnight Sunday. Deputies found a man in the street who was struck at least twice by gunfire, Ollague said.

The man was taken to hospital and was pronounced dead. No information on a possible suspect or suspects was available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.