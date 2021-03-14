Man killed in Oildale stabbing

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — A man was killed in a stabbing in Oildale early this morning.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 6:25 a.m., deputies were sent to the area of Harris Drive and Beardsley Avenue after receiving reports of a stabbing victim. When deputies arrived, the department said they found a man who had suffered major injuries due to multiple stab wounds to his upper body.

KCSO said the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time. The stabbing is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the department at 661-861-3110.