BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man killed in a stabbing that left two others wounded Thursday has been identified.

Donald Steven Scheunemann, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:11 p.m., according to a coroner’s release.

Scheunemann was one of three people stabbed in an apartment in the 900 block of Olive Drive, sheriff’s officials said last week, adding there was no ongoing threat to the public.