Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Kings County following 10-hour SWAT standoff

A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting this morning in Kings County following a 10-hour SWAT standoff.

The Kings County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday at around 7 p.m., the California Highway Patrol requested assistance with a pursuit of a vehicle that began near Paso Robles in San Luis Obispo County.

The department said the pursuit ended in the area of Highway 33 and Devils Den Road in Kings County. The suspect allegedly confronted the CHP officers while wearing a tactical vest and armed with a firearm.

The Sheriff’s Office said officers with the CHP began negotiating with the suspect in an effort to get him to surrender. At around 7:30 p.m., a SWAT team along with Crisis Resolution teams were called in.

Over the course of around 10 hours, the Sheriff’s Office said the crisis team negotiated with the suspect in an effort to get him to surrender. At around 7 a.m., the department said the suspect confronted and engaged the Kings County Regional SWAT team by firing at least one round in their direction

Law enforcement personnel returned fire and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The name of the suspect has not yet been provided.