BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the Bakersfield resident killed in a shooting on Oak Street last week.

Thomas Taylor Pitt, 32, was stabbed outside the Travelodge in central Bakersfield last Wednesday afternoon, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing just before 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived they said they found Pitt. He had been stabbed multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested Andrew Ceballos, 23, at a residence in southwest Bakersfield around 6 p.m. Wednesday evening, according to BPD. Ceballos was taken into custody without incident.

It’s alleged that Ceballos and two men including Pitt, got into a verbal argument and began fighting, according to BPD. During the fight, Ceballos wielded a knife and stabbed Pitt to death.

Police say there are no other suspects in this case.

Ceballos is being held on charges of first-degree murder and is expected to be in court Monday.