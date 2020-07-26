Man killed in northeast Bakersfield stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was killed in a stabbing in northeast Bakersfield early Sunday morning.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 5:30 a.m., deputies were sent to the 7000 block of Eucalyptus Drive after getting a report of an unresponsive man in a nearby alley.

When they arrived, the officers found that the man had several stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the department said.

No suspect information is available at this time. Anyone with information about the stabbing is urged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.