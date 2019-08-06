Man killed in Monday night shooting identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man fatally shot in northeast Bakersfield Monday night has been identified.

Brent Aaron Cannady, 37, was shot at 11:42 p.m. and pronounced dead at Kern Medical about four hours later, according to coroner’s officials.

Police dispatched to the 3300 block of Q Street found Cannady suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and located the alleged shooter, Marvinesha Johnson, nearby, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Johnson, 27, was arrested on suspicion of murder, resisting arrest and a weapons violation. She is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Esguerra at 326-3870 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.