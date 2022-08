McFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — A man fatally shot earlier this month in McFarland has been identified.

Michael Daniel Crumm, 23, of Delano died at the scene in the early evening of Aug. 16 in the 500 block of Third Street, according to coroner’s officials. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the McFarland Police Department at 661-792-2121 or the anonymous tip line at 661-428-1265.