Man killed in McFarland shooting Friday identified

The man found dead after being shot in McFarland early Friday morning has been identified.

Angel Adrian Carranco, 18, has been identified as the victim of the shooting that occurred in the 200 block of San Juan Street just after Midnight on Friday morning, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

McFarland Police Officers were dispatched to San Juan Street and East Kern Avenue after receiving an anonymous call for shots being fired in the area. When officers arrived at the scene they found Carranco lying on the sidewalk unconscious and not breathing. Officers and emergency medical services attempted life saving measures but were unsuccessful.

Carranco’s cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds, he died at the scene.

Persons with any information are asked to contact Detective Marisela Herrera or Corporal Charles Hankins at 661-792-2121. Persons calling may remain anonymous.